Production on the third season of the hit TV show Euphoria has officially started, and HBO has shared a first glimpse.

HBO posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Zendaya returning as the character Rue.

"#Euphoria season 3 is in production," the caption read.

Production starts almost exactly three years after the show's second season premieres. Numerous allegations behind the scenes caused the delays.

For starters, show creator Sam Levinson allegedly fostered a toxic work environment on set. Sources say the shoot for "Euphoria's" second season was "hellish."

The sources also claimed workdays would sometimes stretch to 18 hours, leading some to file complaints with the Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and causing some of the background actors to leave the production.

"Euphoria" lost Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, due to tensions with Levinson, leading her to walk off-set twice. The conflict allegedly led to reduced screen time for her in the second season and the actress' eventual departure shortly after.

Later, in interviews, Ferreira said she left the show because of the treatment of her character, adding that she did not want to be the "fat best friend."

In addition to Ferreira, Storm Reid, who played Gia, revealed she would not return for Season 3, according to Variety.

Furthermore, it was alleged that a fallout and feud between Levinson and Zendaya contributed to the delay in production. An expose from The Hollywood Reporter claimed the conflict was largely due to Levinson's signing on to co-create "The Idol" with Abel Tesfaye (better known as The Weekend).

Levinson, on the other hand, was said to be concerned about Zendaya's career, which included significant hits such as "Dune: Part Two" and "Challengers."

Most of the principal cast is expected to return to the third season. Levinson will also return.