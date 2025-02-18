Pop star Justin Bieber allegedly unfollowed 25 people on his Instagram, including notable names like Diddy, Drake, and even Scooter Braun's SB Projects.

This has now led many fans and industry figures to speculate on just what the reason is behind the hastily made social media entry exit.

The mass unfollowing was initially observed in the Fauxmoi subreddit on Reddit, where other users quickly noticed many of the biggest names were no longer in Bieber's following.

Interestingly, many of those unfollows took place in the past month, including Usher and Scooter Braun unfollowing him earlier.

As a Reddit user wrote: "A classic celebrity move... unfollow a whole bunch of people at once to deflect from unfollowing one specific person." Many agreed with this viewpoint and began theorizing why Bieber is doing this, speculating anything from a personal feud to a PR stunt.

This action occurs as Bieber constantly faces rumors about his relationships with other famous people. Commenters on the Reddit post theorized that the unfollowing might be related to the ongoing personal drama. Bieber's romantic past with Selena Gomez certainly adds a wrinkle to any conflict between Baldwin and Gomez.

A user added, "Possibly a Selena Gomez thing since Benny's engaged to her and The Weeknd dated her in 2016/2017."

Her decision to unfollow Diddy, Drake, and others has led to speculation on social media alleging hidden issues or beef. Still, Bieber or his reps have not spoken out about why he altered the list of people he followed.

One user succinctly expressed, "Lmao he was probably like 'time to cut these toxic ass people out of my life.'"

The news comes amid Bieber's latest social media flurry, which has included unfollowing Usher and even some members of Scooter Braun's team in January.

Fans continue to speculate but are left watching and waiting for any official comments or clarification from the artist himself.

Justin Bieber-Diddy Relationship

Justin Bieber's unfollowing Diddy also became trending on X (formerly Twitter) after @21metgala shared a split-screen pic of the music superstar with the caption: "Justin Bieber unfollowed P Diddy on Instagram." Other X users were quick to reply.

Justin Bieber unfollowed P Diddy on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZQNRUhxpc2 — 21 (@21metgala) February 17, 2025

The user @KaiGalang10 tweeted, "It's about time." Many echoed similar sentiments. Twitter user @ladidaix suggested that Bieber might just have forgotten about the following until now.

Recently, Bieber has been in the fan concern spotlight after appearing in public looking particularly skeletal and bedraggled, such as with the 30-year-old singer who has stepped out in baggy, shabby attire and a noticeable weight loss since welcoming son Jack Blues in August 2024.

The news comes as Bieber has been making appearances following the arrest of Diddy — real name Sean "Diddy" Combs — for sex trafficking and racketeering. Media reports note that Bieber had grown close with Diddy since he was a teen and that the comedian's arrest right before his birthday shook him.

The singer's woes have also been compounded by the prospect of marital problems with his wife, Hailey Bieber, according to DailyMail.

Throughout all this, Bieber hasn't publicly responded to Diddy's allegations or marriage status. A source close to the singer told the outlet that he is very disturbed by the accusations against Diddy, whom he worked with less than a year ago.

The outlet added that Bieber has been dealing with mental health issues for years, and the recent events made it worse. Wife Hailey Baldwin is apparently urging him to take time out with his closest pals and family to combat anxiety over public appearances.

Justin Bieber and Drake

Justin Bieber and Drake feuding has not been confirmed, but Drake also dated Hailey Bieber, and supposedly, that's what bent some feathers between the two.

According to Media TakeOut, Drake hints at a previous relationship with Hailey Baldwin (now Baldwin Bieber) in his song "Bahamas Promises."

Lyrical content seems to draw upon themes of betrayal within a broken relationship, sharing gems like "Hailey, it's sad that I know all the tea" and "Broken pinky promises, you f**ked up our Bahamas trip."

Drake continues in the song, apparently reflecting on the mind games that never left the past, giving hints of lost potential by saying things like "Hailey, you're livin' in my mind for free" and "You should've been with me."

Many fans are now wondering what this means for the former romance of Drake and Hailey from years ago.

Model Hailey Bieber and singer Justin Bieber have been married since 2018. Before her marriage, she was apparently involved with Drake, which contributed to the rumors that the song had started.

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber

Only a month earlier, Justin Bieber said goodbye to his long-time manager, Scooter Braun, on Instagram. Braun, meanwhile, allowed Braun to step down from management in June of this year but remains CEO of HYBE America.

Bieber and Braun first started working together in 2008 after Braun stumbled across the then-13-year-old singer on YouTube. As per Billboard, the partnership has faced challenges over the years, and by the time of 2023 reports, Bieber was looking for ways to terminate their contract.

The two haven't always agreed, even though their joint obligation—including many that were pre-set until 2027—is contractual.

Braun's retirement came months after high-profile acts, including Ariana Grande and J Balvin, left his management firm, SB Projects. In a reflective Instagram post, Braun shared pride in his work with Bieber and Grande, calling them "legends."