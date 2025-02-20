Alan Ritchson has never been one to hold back, whether it's on screen as the no-nonsense Jack Reacher or in real life when speaking his mind.

During a candid GQ interview, published on Wednesday, February 19, the Reacher star took aim at his former high school classmate, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, making it clear he has no respect for the controversial politician.

"That motherf****r. We are adversaries," Ritchson said, criticizing Gaetz's track record and the continued support he receives despite numerous scandals. While Ritchson has built a career embodying justice-seeking heroes, he expressed frustration that figures like Gaetz can continue to thrive in politics.

"It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody — knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals — he's just not a good dude!" Ritchson darted. "There's part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there's part of me that's like, I'm not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics."

Gaetz responded to Ritchson's comments in a tweet on Thursday, February 20.

"Hollywood apparently changes people! Alan was a year behind me in high school and we were both on the Speech and Debate Team," he began. "We were not "adversaries" as I won debate championships and Alan did more acting stuff. As I recall, his older brother Eric won more often than Alan did. He was always very nice to me (and everyone) and his mother, the computer lab monitor, loved me."

The 42-year-old added: "At her invitation, I even went to his dad's retirement party from the Air Force. It was held at a karaoke bar called "lewbos" in Niceville where his dad sang "sittin on the dock of the bay." He concluded: "I sang 'centerfold.' "

Before his resignation in 2024, Gaetz was the U.S. representative for Florida's 1st congressional district since 2017. His political tenure was marred with multiple controversies, including an investigation into him allegedly paying a dozen women nearly $100K "for sex and/or drugs," according to the New York Post.

He was also accused of having sex with a minor, per CBS News, which he has vehemently denied.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court," he argued in a tweet. "My 30's were an era of working very hard - and playing hard too."

"It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life," he continued. "I live a different life now."

The Associated Press detailed a 37-page report accusing the politician of participating in sex-filled parties and vacations from 2017 to 2020. A bipartisan panel determined Gaetz "knowingly and willfully sought to impede and obstruct" the House Ethics committee's work with "substantial evidence."

"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," the report declared.

He took to X in November 2024 announcing he would be "withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General."

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1," he wrote to his 3.3 million followers.

He added how he will "remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."