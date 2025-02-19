Charleston White has once again found himself entangled in legal trouble.

The internet personality was taken into custody and is now being held without bond, according to Complex. White is facing two charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Per the outlet, White was "currently in custody" at a Fort Worth-area corrections center, with a booking date of February 18.

The exact events leading to his arrest have not yet been made public.

However, this is not his first run-in with the law in recent months.

Which one of yall snitched on Charleston White ? pic.twitter.com/bI2FysbtZk — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 19, 2025

In October, White was also arrested on allegations of animal cruelty in addition to assault with a deadly weapon, according to Complex. Shortly after being released, he turned his attention to his long-standing rival, YSL Woody.

White even directed harsh remarks at Woody's disabled daughter, The Express Tribune reports, apparently in retaliation for Woody celebrating his arrest after weeks of ongoing conflict during an Instagram live.

White's legal troubles continued into December 2023 when he was taken into custody once more. The charges against him at that time included accusations of pepper spraying a cat in 2022 and threatening two individuals with a firearm, Complex reported.

Charleston White was arrested and charged yesterday with aggravated assault with a d*adly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals, including k*lling or poisoning pic.twitter.com/pGXJAtRCEW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 11, 2024

He was later released on bond within hours.

Beyond his legal battles, White has been actively engaged in public controversies.

Just last month, he voiced his opinions regarding Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee in a social media video. The couple had faced significant public scrutiny over Lenee's past, including an instance where she was caught on camera bumping and grinding with a mystery man at a party, and her not initially standing up when he was awarded the Hesiman Trophy in December, but White came to their defense.

Charleston White spoke on Travis Hunter and his girl pic.twitter.com/cBZSGZysro — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) December 25, 2024

"A lot of people been hitting me up asking what I think about Travis Hunter and his girlfriend," White said during an interview with SayCheeseTV, per Hot New Hip Hop. "Man, leave that dude alone about his b***h. Can't nobody come tell me about my b***h. Can't nobody speak on me and my h*e. [...] Whatever she was doing, he a perfect kind of gentleman. He knows what kind of b***h he got."

He also referenced Lenee's confession that Hunter would drive her to parties and wait outside to avoid drinking.

"To drive her to the party and stay in the car, and let her party... He's a smart young man," White said. "You can't tell me what to do with who I love."