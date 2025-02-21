A resurfaced moment from the inaugural season of 'Shark Tank' has reignited discussion on social media, highlighting a tense exchange where Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John harshly criticized a fashion entrepreneur's pitch.

The 2009 episode featured Danon Beres, CEO of fashion accessory brand 'Washed Up Hollywood,' who sought a $500,000 investment in exchange for 25 percent equity. His presentation initially seemed standard but soon escalated into a heated confrontation.

Beres claimed his company had sold over 10,000 belts in the past year. However, his proposed valuation raised concerns among the Sharks. Barbara Corcoran pressed for details, discovering each belt cost $40 to produce and retailed for $100.

Skepticism deepened when Beres revealed he was both the CEO and the designer. O'Leary, known for his blunt remarks, cast doubt on the sustainability of that business model within the fashion industry.

"I love their companies, I love the confidence, I hate your valuation," O'Leary stated, growing impatient when Beres projected revenue of $32 million within five years.

"Look, you're a very interesting character, CEO, designer," O'Leary said. "Now there's a little bit of a risk there—if you walk out of here and a bus runs you over, you're going to be sparkling on the pavement with that belt."

The exchange escalated when O'Leary called Beres "a pig" due to what he perceived as greed. John further scrutinized the brand's pricing and recognition, stating, "That price is outrageous. I can't tell that's his brand when it's sparkling walking by somebody."

O'Leary then intensified his criticism. "Wait a minute, I called him a pig, and you called him a liar. So he's a lying pig," he remarked. John, grinning, responded, "Yes. But a talented lying pig."

As the resurfaced clip circulated, online viewers weighed in. One YouTube commenter remarked, "Greedy people calling others greedy." Another user found irony in O'Leary's critique, writing, "Kevin calling him greedy is insane."

Some mocked Beres' product, with one comment joking, "Custom belt buckles, this guy's a visionary. Next stop, printed T-shirts and mugs." Others saw the encounter as a learning moment, with one suggesting, "He learned what not to do, now go back and start all over then make it better. Then show everyone their mistake."

'Washed Up Hollywood,' Beres' brand shut down years ago. He has since pivoted to cybersecurity, now working as a sales director at Huntress, a cybersecurity firm.