"Shark Tank" investors Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington are both facing a scandalous lawsuit filed by numerous people across the United States.

According to ET Online, the reality stars face serious fraud allegations; they have been accused of scamming and manipulating over 20 people.

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, the accusers allege the two businessmen of working together to defraud people by using fake executives, allegedly telling hopeful investors of financial success, and bragging of being on the popular TV show.

The two also created a "predatory fraud scheme to induce investors" and allegedly asked the hard-working investors to hire one of the two companies, InventureX or Ideazon, to invest their money in.

The accusers said they would get help with crowdfunding to kickstart their businesses if they invested financial resources to O'Leary and Harrington.

However, the business hopefuls claim that they never receive any help from the two after handing their money to the two businesses.

The investors are skeptical about the claims to the point that they think the said companies might not even be true in the first place.

Per TMZ, O'Leary and Harrington allegedly scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Although there are only 20 people who came forward, the accusers believe more people out there have been scammed by the two TV stars.

Who Are Kevin O'Leary, Kevin Harrington?

Aside from being a businessman, Kevin O'Leary is also an author and politician. He appeared on numerous Canadian TV shows related to businesses in the past.

The Canadian native has been on investment-themed programs like "Dragons' Den," "Redemption Inc.," and "Shark Tank."

On the other hand, Kevin Harrington is a famous entrepreneur and business executive. The 64-year-old is known in the field of business television as he started his career by creating infomercials.

What Is 'Shark Tank?'

"Shark Tank" first aired in 2009 on ABC; the show is the American version of "Dragons' Den." The reality show features a handful of entrepreneurs present their proposals to the investors, dubbed as sharks, to invest in their company.

O'Leary has been an investor on the show from season one to 12, while Harrington only lasted for two seasons.

At the time of this writing, "Shark Tank" has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

