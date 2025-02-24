Tony Raines, best known for his appearances on MTV's "The Challenge" and "Real World: Skeletons," was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation, and four counts of negligent injuring.

Sources indicate that Raines had attended a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana, on Saturday night before heading to an afterparty at a nearby restaurant.

While at the restaurant, witnesses claim he upset several people and got into an altercation on the dance floor with another man, TMZ said.

The situation allegedly escalated when the other individual threw a punch at Raines, after which he stormed out and drove away.

Authorities later arrested Raines at an undisclosed location. He is currently being held on a $7,500 bond and, as of now, is still awaiting arraignment.

Tony Raines' Shocking Arrest

Raines, a longtime competitor on "The Challenge," has built a reputation for his intense gameplay and dramatic moments on the show.

Most recently, he participated in "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras," where he unexpectedly found himself in the elimination round after a stalemate with his teammate, Averey Tressler. According to GoldDerby, despite his efforts, he lost to Darrell Taylor in a challenge called 'One Step at a Time.'

Reflecting on his Challenge career, Raines has spoken openly about both his triumphs and regrets. He once shared that his scariest experience on the show occurred during Bloodlines when he suffered a ruptured spleen and lost four pints of blood before doctors discovered the injury.

"I almost died," he recalled.

His most notable achievement was reaching the final of "Vendettas," though he admitted to being disappointed in his performance.

He recalled a pivotal moment when he slowed down during the final, allowing competitor Cara Maria Sorbello to pass him. "I regret that moment to this day," he said. "If I would have at least kept jogging, I probably would have had a shot."

Despite the ups and downs of his reality TV journey, this latest incident casts a shadow over his career. Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding his arrest.