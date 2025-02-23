Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Texas on Saturday after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major.

The 64-year-old was charged with "continuous violence against the family" and is currently being held on a $30,000 bond, PageSix said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Major, 42, was at a doctor's appointment when she saw Michael in the building's parking lot.

Concerned that he was following her, Major called 911. When officers arrived, Major reported that Michael had flipped her out of a chair a few days earlier, causing her physical pain. A female deputy confirmed bruising on Major's body during their investigation.

Authorities quickly made contact with Michael at his residence and arrested him without incident. The arrest comes amid a history of legal troubles between the two, including prior claims of domestic abuse.

Michael and Kate married in 2014 but have been estranged since 2018, when Major filed for divorce. Shortly after, Major sought full custody of their two sons, Landon and Logan.

This divorce filing followed an incident in which Major was arrested for allegedly throwing a candle at Michael during an argument, cutting his arm.

Although Florida prosecutors did not pursue charges due to lack of evidence, the tension between the couple continued.

Lindsay Lohan's Father, Michael Lohan, Arrested for Assault as Legal Issues Mount

According to People, in addition to his legal issues with Major, Michael has faced several run-ins with the law. In 2020, he was arrested for being "verbally and physically abusive" to Major in Southampton, New York.

That incident added to a growing list of disputes between the couple, including a confrontation in June 202, when Major posted a video of an argument between them. In the video, Michael was seen preventing her from driving away, and Major told police that Michael needed psychiatric help.

Michael later defended himself on social media, claiming that Major was "drunk" during the altercation.

Repeated conflicts marked the couple's relationship, with Michael, who had previously married Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, from 1985 to 2007. Together, Michael and Dina have four children, including Lindsay, 38, and Aliana, 31.

Representatives for both Michael and Lindsay Lohan did not respond to requests for comment. The arrest once again draws attention to the troubled personal life of the Lohan family.