R&B singer Ne-Yo has made headlines once again, this time for being open about his unconventional relationship style with his children.

In a recent appearance on the "Rickey Smiley Morning Show," 45-year-old singer Ne-Yo revealed that he maintains transparency with his seven children about his polyamorous lifestyle.

He revealed that his children are aware of the four women he is currently dating, emphasizing the importance of transparency in his family dynamics.

When asked if his children had questions about his relationships, Ne-Yo responded, "Of course they do. And I answer them. Honestly. Again, I'm not lying to nobody, not even my children."

He went on to explain that he introduces his partners openly, telling his kids, "Hey, this is daddy's girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that. And so is that."

According to Ne-Yo, each of his partners has a role in his household, contributing to the daily lives of his children, People said.

He described the arrangement, saying, "She gonna make you some cereal. She gonna cook lunch. And she gonna wash your clothes. And it's all good." The "Miss Independent" singer emphasized that, to him, it is about "family" and "community."

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, is the father of seven children, whom he shares with different women.

Madilyn Grace and Mason Evan with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw-Carter; Shaffer Jr., Roman, and Isabella with ex-wife Crystal Renay; and Braiden and Brixton with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

Ne-Yo Confirms Polyamorous Lifestyle, Stresses Transparency

In a recent interview, Ne-Yo confirmed that he is currently in a relationship with four women. He emphasized that honesty is essential for making this arrangement work.

According to DailyMail, He explained that it's not about managing or "juggling" multiple relationships but rather ensuring transparency and truthfulness from everyone involved.

Ne-Yo also posted a viral photo of him with three women, clarifying that while there were only three present in that instance, he is indeed in a relationship with four women in total. He assured that all parties were honest, consenting, and comfortable with the situation.

Ne-Yo recently opened up about his past relationships, acknowledging that dishonesty had caused unnecessary difficulties.

He reflected on how his previous approach led to unnecessary struggles and regrets. The artist expressed that had he been more transparent earlier, he could have avoided much of the heartache and complications he faced.

In 2022, Ne-Yo's ex-wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused him of infidelity when they announced their separation.

In a social media post, she shared her frustration over years of dishonesty and claimed that she had unknowingly shared her life and husband with multiple women.

Renay made it clear that she could no longer accept the situation. She chose to prioritize her well-being and happiness moving forward.

Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, Ne-Yo remains committed to his children.

On February 23, he shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating his youngest son Brixton's second birthday, writing, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY BABY BOY. I'm blessed to be your father. DADDY LOVES YOU!!!!"