Blake Lively has fiercely criticized "The Hollywood Reporter" for its portrayal of her in a cover story about her legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

The actress, currently pursuing legal action against Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment, strongly criticized the publication for what she described as an offensive and sexist portrayal.

The cover story featured an image of Lively holding a slingshot aimed at Baldoni, who appeared to be cowering with a copy of the book It "Ends With Us," the movie they both worked on.

According to Yahoo, Lively's representative called the cover "outrageously insulting," accusing "The Hollywood Reporter" of perpetuating sexist stereotypes about women who file workplace complaints.

"The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way," Lively's spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The cover, designed to reference the biblical story of David and Goliath, depicted Lively as a small but powerful figure taking down the larger Baldoni.

The publication's article sparked controversy by suggesting that Baldoni's on-set behavior might be due to cultural misunderstandings, a notion Lively criticized as dismissive of her claims.

Her spokesperson further condemned the piece, arguing that it downplayed documented instances of sexual harassment and retaliation.

#STFU, Blake Lively ... "sexist" and "offensive" by being portrayed as the Biblical slayer of Goliath? pic.twitter.com/qZBteLTJ86 — Tami 🏴‍☠️🌹 (@SuggestionsWTF) February 23, 2025

Blake Lively's Harassment Claims Spark Media Backlash

Criticism of the cover poured in from across social media, with many calling it "disgusting" and trivializing a serious issue.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, "Framing a serious case of sexual harassment as a dramatic Hollywood 'battle' is incredibly irresponsible. And for what? Clicks? Such poor taste."

Others also voiced their anger, pointing out that the case was about accountability and justice, not entertainment.

The lawsuit that sparked this controversy stems from Lively's accusations of inappropriate behavior from Baldoni on the set of "It Ends With Us."

She claims that Baldoni made invasive remarks about her sex life, invited his friends to nude scenes, and joked about the death of her father, TheStandard said.

Following Lively's legal action, Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit, alleging that Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, were using their celebrity status to damage his reputation and career.

Legal experts suggest that Lively may have the "upper hand" in the ongoing case if other female cast members testify in support of her claims.

Lively's legal team announced that two more women are willing to testify, potentially strengthening her claims. Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer downplayed the new testimonies, calling them insignificant and lacking credibility.