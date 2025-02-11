Blake Lively has admitted to clashing with her film directors over her desire to assume creative control of the production.

That is according to a recently resurfaced interview from 2022 at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. In it, Lively admitted that some directors and producers she worked with felt uncomfortable with her need to get "authorship" while on the project.

"I wanted to be a part of the storytelling, that I wanted to be part of the narrative, whether that be in the writing, in the costume design, in creating the character," she said in the resurfaced interview.

Lively added that despite receiving willingness from some directors and producers, some would resent her because they hired her to act in the film and not to have authorship or to assert her position.

This led her to hide that she needed some control to "feel fulfilled" in the project she was doing and only show her need for authorship once the production was underway.

It was unclear what projects she was referring to.

🚨 Blake Lively ADMITS she misrepresented her role in a resurfaced 2022 Forbes Power Women's Summit video.

In the clip, Blake openly brags about getting hired only as an actress, then forcing her way into full creative control…



Lively's Legal Battle With Baldoni

The resurfaced interview comes as Lively is embroiled in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the director and her co-star in the film "It Ends With Us."

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and emotional distress, creating a "hostile work environment," improvising intimate scenes, and organizing a smear campaign against her.

In response, Baldoni countersued the actress, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation.

He also accused Lively and her team of robbing him of creative control over the film and said she attempted to use her friendship with singer Taylor Swift to take control of the movie's production.

He added that Lively was making sure that he was removed from all the artwork for the film, including the posters, and stripping him of his "A Film By" credit.

It is important to note that "It Ends With Us" has two versions—one overseen by Baldoni and another commissioned by Lively. It was ultimately Lively's cuts that made it to the cinema, per PEOPLE.