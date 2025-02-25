Jon Stewart was the bane of his own existence when he launched into a rant about the Department of Government Efficiency that ultimately left him bloodied.

On the Feb. 24 episode of 'The Daily Show,' Stewart, who is the host, appeared for his opening monologue and can be visibly seen getting angry when discussing the department's recent budget cuts and the skyrocketing price of prescription medication.

"The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drug. And 10 is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn't expect that we should negotiate for all their f**ing drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies!" he exclaims on the show.

His anger reaches a fever pitch when he says "It is f**ing insane!" After yelling this, the host of the show slammed his fist into his coffee mug and shattered it, leaving a gash on his hand that began leaking blood.

Stewart takes a second to assess his injuries before announcing that he would be going to the hospital in order to get his cut looked at.

Despite previously sharing that he was going to the hospital, Stewart assured those in the audience that he was just fine and let out a chuckle in the process.

Stewart has not updated fans on his injured hand at this time.

The host of the show is not the only one who has hesitations when it comes to the budget cuts that DOGE is enacting. Many conservatives have had a negative reaction to what the department is doing.

Jessica Riedl, a veteran Republican budget analyst and architect of of Mitt Romney's deficit reduction proposal, shared that the department is not doing much at all.

"So far, DOGE seems more about looking for symbolic culture war savings than truly reducing the budget deficit in any meaningful way," she told the Associated Press.

Stewart's anger comes as the federal government has laid off thousands of employees while thousands of others accepted buyouts.