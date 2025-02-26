Less than a year after actor Matthew Perry was found dead from an accidental drug overdose, five people have been arrested as a result of the investigation into his death.

As per People, The "Friends" star died on October 28, 2023, after being found with a full-blown ketamine overdose, along with other ailments.

First responders discovered Perry, 54, in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was confirmed by autopsy as acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease listed as contributing factors.

According to reports, Perry had been sober for 19 months before his passing — but was receiving ketamine infusion therapy.

The LAPD, however, re-opened the case in May 2024 because detectives were trying to determine where Mr. Perry got the drugs that contributed to his death after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner initially closed the investigation in December.

The inquiry was also tied to a case with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

5 Shocking Arrests Post-Matthew Perry's Death

The individuals arrested on August 15, 2024, were Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, as well as two doctors behind the results, Jasveen Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plascencia. Both are charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

The defendants exploited Perry's struggle with drug addiction to enrich themselves, according to the Department of Justice.

Sangha was "The Ketamine Queen" and was unaware of the health risks she posed to Perry. People quoted Estrada as saying, "In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being."

Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to cause death by distributing ketamine, as per The Times, is facing a sentence of between 15 and 25 years' imprisonment. At the same time,

Dr. Mark Chavez has taken a plea deal and could be sentenced to 10 years in prison as well.

Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, expressed a desire for justice to the Herald in light of the ongoing legal proceedings, where alleged perpetrators should be punished for their crimes.

On February 18, 2025, a documentary titled "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy" appeared on Peacock that examined the circumstances behind his passing.