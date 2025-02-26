Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who rose to fame as the teenage "Harriet the Spy," was found dead on Wednesday, months after fans worried about her health after a series of unrecognizable photos.

Trachtenberg's mother found her body in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26. The 39-year-old actress had recently underwent a liver transplant, according to ABC7, and may have experienced complications.

Over the past few years, pictures shared by the "Gossip Girl" actress on her personal Instagram account have caused a stir among her fans as many wondered if she was dealing with an illness.

"People shouldn't be assuming what is/isn't wrong... But yes, I'm really worried too. It could be a lot of things, so people shouldn't be assuming anything. I just hope you go to the doctor ASAP because something is definitely wrong. We love you, girl. I hope you get better soon," an Instagram user commented on a post shared Jan. 17, 2024.

Although many fans claimed their concern was well-intentioned, it prompted immediate and ongoing backlash, including a response from Trachtenberg.

"I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," Trachtenberg wrote in a post shared on Jan. 18, 2024.

Police reported the actress' death was not believed to be suspicious and an autopsy will confirm her exact cause of death.

Tags
Death, Celebrity, Fans, Instagram