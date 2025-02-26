Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who rose to fame as the teenage "Harriet the Spy," was found dead on Wednesday, months after fans worried about her health after a series of unrecognizable photos.

Trachtenberg's mother found her body in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26. The 39-year-old actress had recently underwent a liver transplant, according to ABC7, and may have experienced complications.

Over the past few years, pictures shared by the "Gossip Girl" actress on her personal Instagram account have caused a stir among her fans as many wondered if she was dealing with an illness.

"People shouldn't be assuming what is/isn't wrong... But yes, I'm really worried too. It could be a lot of things, so people shouldn't be assuming anything. I just hope you go to the doctor ASAP because something is definitely wrong. We love you, girl. I hope you get better soon," an Instagram user commented on a post shared Jan. 17, 2024.

Although many fans claimed their concern was well-intentioned, it prompted immediate and ongoing backlash, including a response from Trachtenberg.

"I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," Trachtenberg wrote in a post shared on Jan. 18, 2024.

Police reported the actress' death was not believed to be suspicious and an autopsy will confirm her exact cause of death.