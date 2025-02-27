Jon Stewart and Elon Musk could soon be facing off on an episode of 'The Daily Show.'

Demand for Stewart and Musk has increased after the host of the show cut his hand while ranting about Musk's DOGE government entity. On the Feb. 24 episode, Stewart ranted about the department's recent budget cuts as well as increased pricing of prescription medication.

"The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drug. And 10 is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn't expect that we should negotiate for all their f**ing drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies!" he yelled on the show.

Stewart then slammed his fist into a coffee mug where he cut his hand and bled while on the air.

After the episode aired, supporters of Musk went on X, a platform that the Tesla CEO owns, to champion his appearance on 'The Daily Show.' Musk took notice of this and responded to one X user's instance that Musk appear on the program with Stewart.

"I will do it if the show airs unedited," Musk shared, describing his terms.

'The Daily Show' took notice and accepted Musk's terms for him to appear.

"Elon Musk we'd be delighted!" they said in response.

However, other users of X have debated if Musk will actually appear on the show or not with many taking sides in the debate.

"Of course he will do this and he'll be fine. Y'all live in some la la land," one person said.

"Elon will not do this. He cannot stand up to even slight scrutiny and Jon Stewart is an extremely good interviewer. This is the Zuckerberg fight again. He will find a way out," someone else shared.

"Dude can barely hold a conversation without breaking into a Nazi salute or some cringe chronically online slang. Stewart would demolish him," another added.

"I don't think Elon is afraid of much. He can run circles around Stewart if required," another added.

It has not been revealed at this time if Musk will actually show up, nor has it been revealed what tentative date the show will air if he does appear.