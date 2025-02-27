Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who had an affair with former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, stated in a recent interview that when the affair leaked, Clinton should have stepped down.

In an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which was released on Wednesday, Lewinsky expressed her belief that the situation could have been handled differently.

In excerpts from her latest interview with creator and host Alex Cooper, Lewinsky said: "I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody's business and to resign."

She added, "Or to find a way of staying in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus."

Once he admitted the affair, Clinton was impeached in 1998. Still, Lewinsky said the situation was complicated: "At the same time, I hear myself say that, and it's like, 'Okay, but we're also talking about the most powerful office in the world.' I don't want to be naive either."

Lewinsky, in discussing the media portrayal of her after the affair, recalled how fast she had been classed negatively.

"I think for five seconds, it was sympathetic and maybe after about a week, once the White House got in gear, I was very quickly painted as a stalker, a whore, mentally unstable, a bimbo," she said. "There was a creation of a version of me that I didn't recognize."

In the episode, Lewinsky addressed the White House's response to the scandal and Clinton's denials of the affair. She said, "It was gaslighting," "I think that was what I experienced on a pretty large scale. It was devastating."

Lewinsky noted that Clinton's actions were vile, but she also acted wrongly during that period. She said, "Let's recognize that while there were so many ways that Bill's behavior was more reprehensible than mine, I did make mistakes. "

Now an anti-bullying activist, she has also launched a new podcast: "Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky."

Recently, as per HuffPost, Clinton published his book, Citizens, and seemed to mention Lewinsky and his hopes for her future.

Referring to the scandal, Clinton wrote that he lives with regret over the affair "all the time," and hailed her for battling bullying.