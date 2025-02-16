Kylie Jenner secretly joined her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on Sunday at the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), with the pair wearing a matching all-black ensemble.

Jenner, 27, skipped the red carpet but was later photographed with Chalamet inside London's Royal Festival Hall, where the BAFTAs were being held. In photos first shared by Vogue, Jenner was seen wearing a low-cut black slip dress embellished with oversized sequins. This was matched by Chalamet's double-breasted number by Bottega Veneta.

Chalamet was nominated for Leading Actor for playing Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown." He was up against Colman Domingo from "Sing Sing," Ralph Fiennes from "Conclave," Hugh Grant from "Heretic," Sebastian Stan from "The Apprentice," and Adrien Brody from "The Brutalist."

Just days ago, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted attending the Berlin Film Festival together. They spent part of their Valentine's Day at a screening of "A Complete Unknown." For that event, Jenner wore a floor-length black sequin gown. Chalamet, on the other hand, wore a more laid-back baby pink Chrome Hearts ensemble.

In videos posted on social media, Jenner and Chalamet all smiled as theatergoers cheered for the actor at the end of the screening of the Bob Dylan biopic. At one point, the beauty mogul was seen touching her boyfriend's cheeks.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Timeline

Jenner and Chalamet sparked dating rumors in April 2023 after they were spotted together in public. Sources claimed they had been seeing each other casually for a few weeks. Rumors later intensified when Jenner's car was spotted at the "Dune" actor's mansion in Beverly Hills.

The pair were seen attending various events together, including a Beyonce concert and the US Open.

"[Jenner and Chalamet's] bond just keeps getting stronger. [They try to] make as much time for each other," a source with knowledge of the couple's relationship told Us Weekly in September 2023.

That said, neither has released an official statement about their rumored relationship.