Jax Taylor, the former star of "Vanderpump Rules," has opened up about his long battle with cocaine addiction, admitting that he struggled with the substance for over 20 years.

During a candid conversation on the "Hot Mic" podcast, Taylor, 45, revealed that his addiction began at the age of 23 and has been an ongoing issue in his life. "I have substance issues – primarily with cocaine. It's hard to say out loud," he confessed.

Taylor, who checked into rehab last year amid his divorce from Brittany Cartwright, shared how the addiction impacted his life, particularly during his time on reality TV.

"I thought for the most part that I was keeping a lot of it under the radar," he said about filming "Vanderpump Rules" while struggling with substance use, US Magazine noted.

However, upon watching old footage, he recognized the signs of his addiction, such as "big f*****g pupils" and excessive sweating.

Despite his efforts to hide it, Taylor admits that production staff noticed something was off, though they attributed it to his excessive drinking.

The reality star explained that his struggles with addiction were only exacerbated by his personal life, particularly his separation from Brittany Cartwright.

He revealed that the divorce intensified his emotional turmoil, leading to further substance abuse. "When Brittany and I separated, that's when the addiction got worse. I literally lost control," he admitted.

Taylor described hitting "rock bottom" after a dramatic incident involving his son Cruz, which led him to seek professional help again.

Jax Taylor says over 20 years of cocaine and alcohol use, on top of his separation led to rock bottom and a rehab stay. He is over 2 months sober now. #TheValley pic.twitter.com/jxbKmNtVdb — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) March 4, 2025

Jax Taylor Celebrates 83 Days of Sobriety, Shares Recovery Journey

Despite his challenges, Taylor has made significant progress in his recovery.

According to DailyMail, Taylor proudly announced that he is now 83 days sober, marking themost extendedt period without substance use in his life.

In an effort to stay clean, he has made significant lifestyle changes, including cutting out alcohol, which he said is crucial in maintaining his sobriety.

Taylor now follows a more regimented schedule during public appearances, avoiding temptations such as drinking.

He also attends therapy regularly and undergoes weekly drug tests to keep himself accountable.

"I can't do cocaine without drinking, so I just gave up both," he explained. "I'm proud to say I'm 83 days sober right now." Taylor acknowledged that addiction is an ongoing battle and has vowed to take it "one day at a time." He also noted the importance of his son Cruz in his journey to recovery, stating, "The big thing here is my son. He's my drive and he's my No. 1 driver for this."

Additionally, Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD, further contributing to the challenges he faces in his mental health journey.

He reflected on his past behavior and how he was unaware of some of the harmful traits, such as narcissism, until he spent time in a mental health facility.