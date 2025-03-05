Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about her breakup with Mike Goodnough, offering a heartfelt Instagram post that hints at some lingering regret.

In her message, shared on March 3, the actress spoke candidly about how much her time with Goodnough has changed her for the better, despite their recent split, US Magazine said.

The couple had been together for ten months before parting ways in November 2024. Bertinelli, who had kept the details of the breakup private until now, reflected on how profoundly Goodnough had affected her life.

She shared that her time with him had transformed her for the better, making her a stronger and more compassionate person.

She also recalled being initially drawn to his writing, which she found heartfelt, authentic, and full of depth. When they met in person, Bertinelli found that Goodnough's personality matched the sincerity and warmth conveyed in his words.

Valerie Bertinelli has confirmed her split from ex Mike Goodnough, four months after news of their breakup



In her post, Bertinelli expressed gratitude for the time they spent together and how it helped her grow. "I feel so lucky to have gotten to know him," she shared. "I value all of our long conversations and they have led me to interesting and fascinating places I rarely thought to go."

She also credited him with helping her heal from some old childhood wounds, which she had never known how to address before meeting him.

According to DailyMail, despite the breakup, Bertinelli made it clear that Goodnough will always hold a special place in her heart. "Thank you, Mike, we may no longer be a couple, but you'll always hold a very special place in my heart," she concluded, signing off with, "Love you."

The two first publicly announced their relationship in March 2024, following Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale in 2022 and the passing of her first husband, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020.

The actress has shared that her connection with Goodnough brought joy back into her life after years of personal loss. In an interview in April 2024, she even admitted to being "in love," remarking on how unexpected her romantic journey had been.

As for the future, Bertinelli encouraged her followers to subscribe to Goodnough's Substack, showing continued support for his work despite their personal separation. "Get the beautiful gift of what it's like to be in his orbit," she wrote, speaking fondly of his unique perspective.