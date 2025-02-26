Pop superstar Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is proving to be a treasure trove for the NFL. Since 2023, the singer has generated nearly $1 billion in brand value for the league.

Over the past 17 months, Swift generated a total of $992,361,912 worth of publicity for the sporting event. That is according to figures from Apex Marketing, a 10-year-old firm that provides sponsorship and brand analytics for entertainment venue owners and commercial brands. The money she generated for the NFL includes those from newspapers, radio stations, and social media posts.

The firm studied the figures Swift brought in since she made her game day debut at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, to support her boyfriend, Kelce. The figures were broken down into two significant periods: $366,753,290 from September 2023 through January 202 and an additional $634,304,163 through January 2025, as reported by MarketWatch, citing data from Apex.

"The 'Swift effect' and the corresponding media exposure continued for the NFL and the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. The media blitz continued as the Chiefs kept winning games and were featured on national broadcasts, leading into the playoffs and now the Super Bowl," Apex President Eric Smallwood said in a statement.

In addition to generating hundreds of millions in publicity, Swift's attendance at the games led to a spike in NFL viewership, particularly among women aged 13 to 24. The sale of Travis Kelce's jersey also skyrocketed by 400% within days of Swift attending her first game. Her jersey now ranks among the NFL's top five bestsellers.

Despite being in a relationship with an NFL star and generating nearly billions for the sporting event, Swift has yet to perform a Super Bowl halftime show, and she is unlikely to do so anytime soon. A source with knowledge of the matter said the popstar may consider performing a halftime show only after Kelce retires from the league.