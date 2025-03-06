Hannah Berner is facing intense criticism following her red carpet interview with Megan Thee Stallion at Vanity Fair's Oscar afterparty on March 2.

Fans took issue with Berner's choice of words when describing how Megan's music impacts her, leading to widespread backlash online.

During the interview, Berner stated, "No, your music has literally — when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music." Megan quickly corrected the narrative, responding, "Because you want to throw that fighting s—t out the window and you want to get cute and be a bad b----." Berner continued, "When people are talking s—t, I go, 'Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!'"

Fans immediately criticized Berner's remarks, interpreting them as playing into harmful stereotypes. TikTok user @soni.k10 wrote, "Meg handled that microaggression so well ❤️" (56.2K likes). Another, @SweetLayo_, bluntly stated, "The racism is LOUD!" (16.2K likes).

Other fans slammed the interview's lack of professionalism. @bestcoastbri007 called Berner "incredibly unprofessional," while @Skyra pointed out, "Talking over her, unable to keep their composure, calling her violent when she never raps about violence (& is actually a victim of violence), hmmmm."

In response, Berner, 33, apologized via Instagram Stories. "Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except 'fight' to describe how her songs impact me," she wrote. "It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan."

Despite her apology, criticism continues. Some question why influencers with no journalistic experience keep landing major red carpet interviews. "We don't need to hire influencers as interviewers all the time..." wrote @Priscillalynn. Meanwhile, @Nikki Perkins noted, "Meg was like 'fight people? Girl, I make Bad Bih music. Do you see these nails? We don't fight.'"