Jaguar Wright received the Defender of Freedom award at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Florida estate and many fans were left dumbfounded.

Wright, best known in recent years for her controversial outtakes and what some fans would call slander and defamation of A-list celebrities, was awarded the honor on Tuesday, February 18.

Michael Flynn, former U.S Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor, presented Wright the award "in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice."

A social media statement called Wright a "bold and unapologetic voice in the fight for transparency and accountability" who "continues to shine a light where others fear to tread." The singer was being honored by the America's Future, Inc. nonprofit organization.

The organization shared a photo of Wright posing with her award, with, "Jaguar Wright: A Voice of Truth and Courage," written in the caption.

"This is a weird award," wrote on Instagram user, while another said, "Truth and Haguar [sp] don't belong in the same sentence." A third social media user felt the opposite, writing how they are "so proud of her. She had one heck of a fight & gave up so much for truth and justice. I love you Jaguar 💞💞 Thank you for helping trafficked children and so many more victims."

Ted Nugent, Lt. Col Carolyn Rocco, Lt. Col Theresa M. Long, Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, CDR Robert A. Green Jr., and Former Lt. Col Matthew Lohmeie also received special honors during the event. Per VIBE, Mike Tyson was also in attendance.

Back in October, Piers Morgan issued an apology to Jay-Z and Beyoncé after Wright appeared on his show and made defamatory remarks about them and Diddy, describing them as "monsters."

"Well, last week, I interviewed Jaguar Wright, a singer-songwriter who's made claims about Diddy for years. Those claims will receive a lot of attention in the media across many platforms for many years," Morgan said on his show, as seen in a video shared by Pop Base on X. "Well, Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said, in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have."

According to the journalist, the celebrity couple's lawyers reached out to his team to call out the "totally false" allegations made against them on live TV. They pointed out that Wright's statements "have no basis." Morgan acknowledged the legal limitations and disclosed that they have since removed mentions of the couple from Wright's interview even though that's not something they would do on his show that's titled Uncensored.

"But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," he concluded his statement.

During her interview with RealLyfe Productions in May 2024, Wright alleged that Diddy possessed a tape of the alleged murder of Cathy White, whom she claimed was Jay-Z's mistress. Asked what she believes will happen next following the multiple lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records' founder, Wright predicted, "Cathy White's true killer is going to be unveiled."

"Show them the tape Diddy, you've got it," Wright added. "That might buy you a little time... We're gonna hang you high, b***h. Jay-Z too, Beyoncé too."

Wright also claimed in another interview that she had seen an alleged sex tape featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.