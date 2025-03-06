Gene Hackman, the two-time Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in classics like "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," has reportedly embraced an extreme exercise and diet regimen encouraged by his wife, Betsy Arakawa, following their relocation to New Mexico.

As per DailyMail, sources close to the couple revealed that Betsy, who has a background in fitness, insisted on keeping Hackman active as he approached his mid-90s. The couple moved to a mansion on 12 acres in Santa Fe, a location Betsy described as a "spiritual vortex," believed by some to have a concentrated flow of spiritual energy.

At 95 years old, Hackman faced mobility challenges, but his wife discouraged him from using a wheelchair, opting instead for a cane. She persuaded him to do yoga, Tai Chi, and senior strength-training and balance exercises.

Betsy ensured her husband ate well and avoided fast food and sweets. Instead, she prepared meals featuring fish, vegetables, and spices known for their health benefits, such as curry and miso soup.

Their tragic deaths have led to questions about the couple's commitment to wellness. The couple was found dead in their home on February 26, 2025, and authorities reported that they had been dead for a few days.

Investigators have expressed concern over prescription pills found at the scene, but the official cause of death remains undetermined pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County emphasized that initial findings showed no external trauma to either individual.

While the investigation continues, police are trying to piece together a timeline of what happened to the couple leading up to their deaths.

Gene Hackman's Career

For more than six decades, the iconic Hackman shone like a diamond in the history of cinema, creating extraordinary characters in titles such as Bonnie and Clyde and I Never Sang for My Father.

He formally stepped away from acting in 2004.

Fans and friends have begun to memorialize Hackman at one of his favorite local restaurants, where he was known for his generous nature and artistic talents.

Doug Lanham, owner of Jinja Bar and Bistro, shared fond memories of the actor's frequent visits.

"He was a dear friend and would sometimes drop in for a bite or to pay patrons' tabs," he told TMZ, as quoted by DailyMail.

As local authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding Hackman and Arakawa's deaths, the community mourns the loss of a beloved figure in Hollywood history.