Paul Feig, the director of Another Simple Favor, has denied rumors of a feud between the film's stars, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Melanie King, a YouTuber, recently shared a photo of Kendrick and Lively on Saturday on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, King claimed the stars appeared uncomfortable during a joint appearance at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on Friday, adding that Lively was "terrified" of walking the red carpet. At the same time, Kendrick felt "pissed" and never wanted to work with the "It Ends With Us" actress again.

"Um, you're wrong," Feig wrote in a post a day later, shutting down the YouTuber's claim.

Speculation about a feud between Lively and Kendrick arose, particularly after promotional activities for A Simple Favor and its sequel. At the SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor, Kendrick seemed unenthusiastic when asked about working with Lively, responding with "Oh, you know..." before walking away.

In a separate video, Blake was also asked the same question about reuniting with her co-star, to which she said it was "the best."

Furthermore, Kendrick gave a vague answer during a red carpet interview with Variety, during which she was asked about their reunion and how the legal drama between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni affected their new film.

"Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie's amazing," she responded.

"Another Simple Favor" marks Lively's first film appearance since she filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December for allegations of sexual harassment and attempts to tarnish her reputation.

The sequel revisits the relationship between Lively's character, Emily Nelson, and Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers, years after the events of the first movie. The plot involves Emily's release from prison and subsequent wedding, where she asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor, setting the stage for a new series of twists and potentially violent encounters.