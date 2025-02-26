Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are reuniting for another twisty murder mystery in the sequel to their 2018 thriller, "A Simple Favor."

Directed by Paul Feig, the sequel titled "Another Simple Favor" picks up with Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) being released from prison and planning an extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman in Capri. She invited mommy-vlogger-turned-private-investigator and author Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) as her maid of honor. It is worth noting that Kendrick's character wrote a true-crime novel about the events of the first film.

It is unclear what motive Emily has about inviting Smothers to the wedding, but the trailer for the sequel—which dropped on Wednesday—hints at a possible mystery murder and revenge. Considering that Emily is a con artist, the wedding itself could be a ruse to get the Italian businessman's wealth and payback for Stephanie's betrayal.

"If I do try to murder you, it will make an amazing sequel," Emily tells Stephanie in the trailer.

When Is the Sequel Coming Out?

"Another Simple Favor" is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 7, 2025. Following its festival debut, the film will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting May 1, 2025.

The film promises to deliver the same blend of dark humor and twists that made the original a hit. Its star-studded cast includes returning actors Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin, as well as newcomers Michele Morrone and Allison Janney.

What Was the the First Movie About?

The first movie, "A Simple Favor," revolves around the friendship that forms between Stephanie and Emily. Their friendship blossoms over martinis and shared confidences, but it takes a turn when Emily goes missing. Determined to uncover the truth behind Emily's disappearance, Stephanie launches an investigation that leads to the discovery of a web of secrets and lies. She later discovers that nothing about Emily's life is as it seems, leading to a series of unexpected twists and revelations.