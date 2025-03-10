Prince William is said to be angry about Meghan Markle's recent fashion choice, which seems to pay homage to his mother, Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales, who has made few public comments on his estranged sister-in-law, is privately "seething."

The controversy began when the former "Suits" star shared a photo of herself wearing a Northwestern University sweatshirt on social media. The look was strikingly similar to an outfit Diana wore in 1996, sparking new accusations that the Duchess of Sussex is attempting to emulate the late princess.

Meghan Markle copies Princess Diana’s iconic Northwestern sweater look as she posts video gardening at her home in Montecito.



Markle uploaded the video to Instagram, days before the release of her new lifestyle Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan.’ pic.twitter.com/C8GxzuLvwu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 24, 2025

A source told Radar Online that Markle and Prince Harry "certainly ruffled feathers within the Royal Family."

"But her constant tributes to Diana? That has really gotten under William's skin. This latest one has ignited an online firestorm, with people even throwing around the hashtag #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho."

The source continued, "William is incredibly protective of his mother's legacy. He wants her to be remembered with dignity, not used as a reference point for Meghan's image."

The Sussexes have continued to use Diana's name in their personal and professional ventures. The late royal was photographed in Prince Archie's nursery in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Meghan was even heard at one point telling her son, "Hi, Grandma. That's Grandma Diana."

To some, these are a lovely homage to Diana. In contrast, others believe there is a need to completely separate the late Princess from anything the couple do — including tying her memory to Meghan's new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her upcoming Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," last week.

Even the Duchess' business endeavors have been thwarted. She started with a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard but soon after changed names to As Ever as the former hadn't been taking off.

The former actress made headlines for sending celebrity friends small-batch jars of jam as part of her ARO branding efforts. Still, this initiative ultimately did not prove to be the key ingredient to ARO's success and has since dried up.

King Charles and Prince Harry's Strained Relationship

Meanwhile, King Charles also experienced a similar tussle with Harry and Meghan, per the outlet. Since the couple quit their royal duties, tensions between them have remained fraught, with many of their media ventures adding to the strain on family relations.

Though William's upset over Meghan's latest outfit is a private matter, sources believe it reflects the continued animosity between the Sussexes and the royal family.

This article piece is based on source reports and has not been independently verified.