Crew members of Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," are sharing positive experiences working with the Duchess of Sussex, contradicting previous bullying claims made by former palace aides.

In September, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that people who had worked with Markle called her a "dictator in heels," adding that she belittled people and reduced "grown men to tears." Earlier last month, British journalist Tom Quinn for The London Times alleged that palace staff members called her "Duchess of Difficult" for years due to her demands when she was a working royal.

However, contrary to these claims, crew members who worked on "With Love, Meghan" paint a different picture. Director Michael Steed told People that Meghan is constantly hustling and working and that he wanted to create an environment where she could relax.

Another crew member who remained anonymous described the Duchess as "warm" and "approachable," adding that she always ensured the staff members felt included in the production.

"Most of the time, we're expected to fade into the background, to be invisible. But in this show, we were part of it," he said. "It was a very unique and refreshing experience."

The staffer also noted that Markle checked in on everyone and even asked him what his favorite cocktail was during a filming break. Furthermore, the staff member said Markle arranged something special for the crew each week, such as a coffee cart one morning or shaved ice for lunch on a particularly hot day.

Markle herself said she made the filming feel "communal" by giving everyone a chance to try the dishes she made for the show.

"With Love, Meghan" has secured a renewal for a second season despite getting mixed reviews from critics. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes directed by Michael Steed and includes appearances from Mindy Kaling, chef Roy Choi, and Meghan's former "Suits" colleague Abigail Spencer.