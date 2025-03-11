Amber Rose opened up about her first encounter with rapper Kanye West, describing it as "unprofessional" during a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

The American model shared details of how West flew her thousands of miles from New York to Los Angeles, promising a role in a music video that ultimately never materialized.

The 41-year-old model, who dated West, 47, in 2010 for two years before they broke up, said the rapper was initially smooth, but the facade soon devolved into confusion.

She was invited to appear in the video for West's song "Robocop," but instead of filming, the two spent days dining out and enjoying each other's company.

"A day goes by, then another day goes by and we are going out to dinners; we were doing everything but shooting the video!" Rose said, as quoted by DailyMail.

At the time, she was young and inexperienced in the industry, and she failed to recognize that something was amiss.

During her stay, Rose had brought only a limited selection of clothing, expecting to return home soon. As the days passed without any filming, she found herself running out of outfits. West eventually stepped in and purchased new clothes for her.

'Fashion' Pressure

In the interview, Rose also reflected on a time when West insisted she wear a revealing dress, which left her in tears. I remember crying and arguing with him," she said.

"I don't f****** want to wear this s***." Despite her reluctance, she complied, noting that West believed strongly in his fashion vision.

Rose expressed that during their relationship, she often wore West's clothes and felt compelled to conform to his style preferences. "If you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on," she explained.

"I would raid his closet when he wasn't home."

The model also commented on Kanye's influence on his subsequent girlfriends' fashion choices, suggesting that he enjoys dressing them in eye-catching outfits designed to attract attention. He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into," Rose stated.

As she reflected on her past with West, Rose acknowledged how the experience shaped her identity and her approach to fashion in the years following their breakup.

Representatives for Kanye West did not respond to requests for comment regarding Rose's statements.