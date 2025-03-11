Odell Beckham Jr. has publicly responded after being named in an amended lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The lawsuit, initially filed by Ashley Parham in October, accused Combs of gang-raping her in 2018. In the amended complaint, Parham also named Beckham and comedian Druski (Drew Desbordes) as her assailants. Both Beckham and Druski have denied the allegations.

Parham's amended filing, submitted on March 7, alleges that Druski brutally assaulted her before identifying Beckham as one of the other defendants.

According to ENews, Parham claims that at one point during the ordeal, one of the suspects, referred to as "Cornelius," was later discovered to be Beckham. However, Beckham has strongly denied any involvement in the incident.

On March 9, Druski stated that social media was calling the claims "a fabricated lie." He said, "I wasn't a public figure in 2018—I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish." Druski expressed confidence that the evidence would reveal the truth and clear his name.

Odell Beckham Jr. respond after being named in Diddy lawsuit pic.twitter.com/k1zZMsW0Xs — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 10, 2025

Odell Beckham Jr. Dismisses Claims in Lawsuit Involving Diddy and Druski

Beckham, in response to Druski's statement, tweeted, "Boy I'll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail."

Beckham released a statement distancing himself from the allegations, emphasizing that he had never been to Orinda, California, where the alleged assault occurred, DailyMail said.

He firmly denied any involvement, stating that the claims were untrue and that he had never met the person who filed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit involves several serious accusations, including allegations of kidnapping, sex trafficking, and violent sexual assault.

Parham claims that Diddy was involved in orchestrating the assault and that both Druski and Beckham were complicit. She also alleges that after the assault, Diddy forced her to take a pill before he, Beckham, and Druski went outside.

Music mogul Diddy is currently entangled in legal battles, facing charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking. He has been named in multiple lawsuits as the allegations continue to unfold.

His legal team previously denied all allegations against him and dismissed them as false. Combs' lawyers have not commented on the latest filings.