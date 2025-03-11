Timothée Chalamet was shining bright with love for Kylie Jenner at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open on Apr. 3, but judging from his expression, all he really wanted to do was enjoy the game.

When the pair were spotted watching the match in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman said the "Dune" star was very affectionate with his girlfriend.

Freeman, who dissected their exchange for the Daily Mail, said Chalamet told Jenner, "Wait a minute, love," as she leaned in for a smooch. Jenner reportedly sought more attention and asked him for "Eye contact." Chalamet then allegedly replied, "Go on," and followed it up with, "Yum, yep."

Chalamet Was 'Uncomfortable' During The Match

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Indian Wells Open showing PDA despite the crowd 👀

pic.twitter.com/lwlOemxtZK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 10, 2025

As the camera panned again, showing the still-cuddling couple continuing to watch the match between Denmark's Holger Rune and France's Ugo Humbert, Chalamet seemed a bit awkward about the whole situation.

"Ow!" the 29-year-old actor yelled at the time, to which Jenner reportedly asked, "Are you OK?"

Freeman said Jenner then started to stroke Chalamet's stomach and that he responded, "No problem, I'm good, don't worry about it."

For a split second, the Oscar nominee looked distracted but quickly turned back to the court while Jenner continued to rub his stomach.

Chalamet's appearance made it clear he was dialed into his tennis. Freeman later said the "Call Me By Your Name" actor advised the makeup mogul to "watch the point" when she took pictures of the event using her Instagram Stories.

Chalamet was also supporting Humbert, apparently yelling, "Atta Ugo!" and then trashing a play as a "big miss."

Sporty Date Night Fashion

On the jaunt, Jenner wore a casual yet chic outfit: a cropped red button-up shirt tied in the front with a plunging neckline, tan trousers, black shades, and a black Chanel handbag.

As for Chalamet, he wore an unbuttoned striped top over a white T-shirt and black leather pants.

Kendall Jenner also attended the tournament, sharing a bath mirror selfie and court photo as one of her Instagram Stories.

Chalamet and Jenner's tennis date came just one week after their affectionate displays at the 2025 Academy Awards. Jenner was seen supporting her boyfriend at the prestigious ceremony, followed by an appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where they posed for cozy photos.