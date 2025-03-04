Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will not return for the rest of the season, according to report.

A source who spoke with The Associated Press confirmed the injury on Tuesday. The source, who requested anonymity as the team has yet to issue an official statement, confirmed the extent of the injury.

Irving sustained the injury in the opening quarter of Monday night's 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Despite the pain, he stepped up to the free-throw line and made both shots while visibly emotional, with tears streaming down his face before exiting the game.

The injury occurred after Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan while driving toward the basket. As he came down, his right foot landed on Kings center Jonas Valanciunas' foot, causing him to lose balance. He then landed awkwardly on his left leg, leading to an apparent hyperextension of the knee before he collapsed to the court.

This marks the most significant injury blow for a Mavericks squad already struggling with health issues. The team previously lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut after a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The decision to acquire Davis was largely influenced by the confidence the organization had in Irving's ability to lead the team.

With Irving sidelined for the remainder of the season, he is expected to be in the late stages of rehabilitation when training camps open for the 2025-26 season. He holds a $44 million player option for next year, leaving questions about his future in Dallas.

The Mavericks, currently 10th in the Western Conference and holding onto the final play-in tournament spot, face an even tougher road ahead without Irving. He had been averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 40% from three-point range and had earned his ninth All-Star selection as an injury replacement.