Lebron James took part in a heated discussion with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith during Thursday's game, and fans speculated what was said between the two iconic basketball names.

King James and Luka Doncic lead the charge in an electrifying matchup with The Los Angeles Lakers secured a dramatic overtime victory against the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

James delivered an impressive 31 points, while Doncic contributed 32, propelling Los Angeles to erase a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. The Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games with a hard-fought 113-109 triumph over New York. The high-profile showdown between two of the NBA's storied franchises also included a tense courtside exchange, as James was caught on camera engaged in a heated discussion with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith during a game stoppage.

A spectator's video captured James animatedly speaking to Smith near the sideline. Although Smith's face was turned away from the camera, James appeared visibly frustrated as he addressed him.

Social media users quickly speculated that James was responding to Smith's commentary on his son, Bronny James. However, due to the unclear footage, James's exact words were difficult to decipher. Smith has been among the analysts who have openly questioned Bronny's presence in the NBA since the Lakers selected him in last year's draft.

"I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith stated on First Take in January. "We love what we're seeing from [Bronny] in the G League because that's where you belong as you hone your skills and you get better and you legitimately earn, which I believe he has the potential to do."

The tension between James and Smith is not new, as the two were recently in the spotlight following James's candid remarks about the state of NBA media. The Lakers star's comments came in response to a discussion about whether Minnesota Timberwolves' standout Anthony Edwards should be the new face of the league.