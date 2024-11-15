Rachel Zegler has walked back her recent comments about president-elect Donald Trump on social media.

The actress found herself at the center of a media firestorm after her Instagram Story post on Wednesday, November 13, ignited controversy about the 2024 presidential election.

The 23-year-old actress offered an apology on Instagram, saying she had let her "emotions get the best of her."

In her statement, she acknowledged the emotional toll the past week had taken on her and reaffirmed her belief in respecting differing opinions.

"Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding," the 'West Side Story' star wrote. "I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse."

"I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow," she concluded.

Zegler, who stars in Disney's upcoming live-action 'Snow White' movie, sparked widespread backlash after slamming Trump and his supporters.

"Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," she wrote in a now-deleted post. "I am heartbroken for my friends who awoke in fear this morning."

Zegler criticized Trump voters for their "foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity."

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.”



THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

Her remarks quickly drew ire from many, with some calling for Disney to fire her, echoing comparisons to past controversies involving the company's stars.

While Zegler's apology aimed to calm the waters, it seems the fallout still continues across social media.

Megyn Kelly also joined the chorus, calling her a "pig" during a fiery SiriusXM rant.

"Hello, Disney! You're gonna have to redo your film again, because you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense," the former Fox News anchor said.

Zegler has not offered additional commentary on the situation beyond her apology note.