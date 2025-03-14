Shaquille O'Neal appeared to respond to recent claims made by Jess Hilarious about his home life, with a brief but telling comment.

Under an Instagram post covering her statements, O'Neal reportedly wrote, "Dam jess." His short response has sparked debates online, with many wondering if he was amused, irritated, or just acknowledging the situation.

Fans were quick to criticize Jess Hilarious for exposing O'Neal's private affairs. @nunu_nellz commented, "He invited you into his personal space and u tell his business live on the radio 🤦🏽‍♀️ is insane." @tonybaker added, "This is why I don't invite people over." Others, like @janay_nycole, noted, "Not defending him and his snow bunnies, but she talks too fckn much."

The controversy started when Jess Hilarious, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, claimed to have visited O'Neal's home the previous day. She alleged that he was living a lifestyle similar to Ne-Yo's, who is often discussed for his polyamorous relationships. According to her, O'Neal had four white women at his home, engaging in tasks like cleaning and massaging. She also admitted that sharing this information might cause issues between them.

"I'm at Shaq's house yesterday, right?" Jess Hilarious stated. "And... Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b***hes, big booties in there. [...] Four white women. No, [Shaq would not want me to say this]. I don't give a hot god damn [if I don't get invited again]. Nah, I don't know if I'ma go back or not. [...] Man, I could not believe it. [...] I might not be invited back."

O'Neal's response has fueled speculation on whether Jess crossed a line. @trab350 remarked, "She'll never get invited anywhere anymore," while @tayewiththegoodhair added, "This why u gotta be careful who u invite to yo house. Foot ain't even all the way out the door tellin all yo business."

With the discussion gaining traction, it remains to be seen if O'Neal will address it further. Meanwhile, he is also dealing with public exchanges with Dwight Howard, adding to an already eventful week.