The ongoing beef between Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard has taken another heated turn, with Shaq delivering another scathing retort.

The tension reignited after Howard appeared on The Gauds Show, discussing his strained relationship with O'Neal. A clip from the episode features Howard, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, addressing their feud. He claimed to have made several attempts to reconcile with O'Neal, only to be met with indifference.

In response, Shaq didn't hold back, unleashing a sharp comeback in the comments section.

"I don't beef with peons and u have no opportunities," Shaq bluntly remarked on the post shared by Onsite.

He also dismissed Howard's assertions as "cap" in a follow-up comment.

"But again, if I wanted to be you or be like you, shouldn't you take that as a compliment? To show how great you are as a player and a person," Howard stated during the episode.

Howard, however, emphasized that he never aspired to be O'Neal. Instead, he explained that his goal was to incorporate positive traits from legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and O'Neal into his own life. Despite his efforts, Howard, 39, believes he received only disrespect from the four-time NBA champion.

"He's always had something to say. And you know there are times where I got enough and I'm like, 'Yo Shaq, just gotta stop,' " Howard said.

According to Howard, he even attempted to resolve their issues through mutual connections, referencing an incident during Dancing with the Stars. "During Dancing with the Stars, somebody said that they're really close with Shaq... I said, 'Hey, man, do you mind sending Shaq a message to try to figure out, like, yo, what's up... Can we have a sit down conversation,'" he recounted.

@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. #inevercared #trustme… — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 7, 2025

Meanwhile, O'Neal made his stance clear on social media.

Before his comments on Onsite's post, he had already addressed Howard's remarks on X. The 52-year-old dismissed the idea that Howard's opinion mattered to him, labeling him as "sensitive" and declaring he would no longer speak of him.

"Won't ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted," Shaq posted on X.

Howard, however, fired back with an equally cutting response. "I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ... been hating and talking ... for 20 years," he wrote, doubling down on accusations of jealousy. Howard escalated further, stating, "Jealous of Kobe, Penny, D-Wade. You jealous of Charles too. Go move around big lazy insecure ..."

I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking shit for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe,… — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 7, 2025

Howard, who went Instagram official with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Amy Luciani, ended his rant on X inviting O'Neal to squash their beef.

Btw I don’t want people get entertained by two black man going back and forth over petty stuff. I don’t want to bicker I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF black men we are! You the most dominant center of all time ! Come on to the podcast and let’s hash this… — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 7, 2025

"Btw I don't want people get entertained by two black man going back and forth over petty stuff. I don't want to bicker I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF black men we are! You the most dominant center of all time," he tweeted. "Come on to the podcast and let's hash this out."