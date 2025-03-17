Kanye West has further stewed public controversy after defying Kim Kardashian's wishes as a mother, releasing a song featuring their daughter, North West.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, declared on social media that "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION," following the debut of "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine."

THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION — ye (@kanyewest) March 17, 2025

West's decision to feature North on a track with Sean "Diddy" Combs, despite Kardashian's opposition, further escalated tensions between the former couple. The reality star, 44, attempted to block the song's release but was unsuccessful. In another post, West also wrote, "ALL KINGS LOVE WAR."

ALL KINGS LOVE WAR — ye (@kanyewest) March 16, 2025

A day earlier, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Kardashian, who objected to North's involvement in the project, citing concerns over Combs, who is currently incarcerated. Kardashian also claimed West had previously agreed that their children's names would be trademarked under her name to prevent outside parties from taking control of them.

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes," Kardashian reportedly responded. "When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop." She continued, "I sent paperwork over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"

Unmoved by Kardashian's argument, West issued a threat. "Amend it or I'm going to war," he responded. "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout." He added, "You're going to have to kill me."

Despite allegedly agreeing in a legal hearing not to release the song, West went ahead and shared it. TMZ reported that Kardashian had sent him a cease-and-desist letter after discovering his plan to debut the track at his Sunday Service.

A source told Page Six that Kardashian is focused on keeping North out of her father's controversial public actions. "Her priority is the well-being and safety of her children," the insider shared.