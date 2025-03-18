MBC's popular variety show, "Good Day," has announced that it will edit out all scenes featuring actor Kim Soo Hyun following a growing controversy.

On March 17, the production team released a statement addressing the situation, acknowledging the concerns of viewers and providing clarity on their actions moving forward.

The controversy, which involves Kim Soo Hyun's alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, has led to significant backlash.

According to Pinkvilla, the production team decided to remove Kim's footage from the show as a response to these issues. "We sincerely apologize for causing concern to those who have been watching Good Day," the statement read.

"We are fully aware of the gravity of the situation and are continuing production while prioritizing the reactions of our viewers."

Since "Good Day" is pre-recorded, and episodes are typically finalized one to two weeks before airing, the team faced a challenge.

Episode 5, which aired just days before the announcement, had already been submitted for translation and distribution. Despite this, the team swiftly removed Kim Soo Hyun's scenes from the show, reducing the length by approximately 10 minutes.

Good Day Adjusts Schedule Amid Kim Soo Hyun Controversy Delays

The situation became even more complicated during a March 13 recording session. The production team had been waiting for an official statement from Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

However, the agency informed them that the statement would not be released until the following week, creating uncertainty for the filming schedule.

After considering their options, the team proceeded with the recording but took special care to minimize Kim Soo Hyun's interaction with other cast members. They also made sure that any segments featuring him could be easily edited out later.

One of the most impacted segments is the "Good Day General Assembly," which initially featured Kim Soo Hyun and was intended to span multiple upcoming episodes, IndiaToday said.

To address this, the team has decided to reduce or remove his appearances altogether from future broadcasts. Additionally, any individual recordings from the March 13 session will not be aired.

The production team expressed regret over the unexpected changes, acknowledging that some viewers might notice inconsistencies in the most recent episode. However, they emphasized their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the program.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that the remaining episodes bring joy to our viewers," the team reassured. They also extended gratitude to the fans for their support and promised to keep "Good Day" enjoyable and free from controversy.

This controversy has also affected Kim Soo Hyun's career outside of "Good Day." The actor was recently dropped as a brand ambassador for Prada after facing backlash from fans.

Kim Soo Hyun's relationship with Kim Sae-ron, which allegedly began when she was a minor, has led to severe criticism, especially after her tragic death in February.