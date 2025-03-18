The 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer is here, but Travis Kelce is nowhere to be found.

The long-awaited sequel to the first installment is set to arrive on Netflix on July 25 and the latest trailer for the film has arrived with plenty of famous faces to boot. In the clip, Adam Sandler's character can be seen having doubts about facing off against some other professionals in the golf world. But upon his return to the golf course, chaos ensues.

Sandler is not the only person featured in the trailer as it includes others such as returning cast members Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller as well as the newcomer to the series, Bad Bunny.

Noticeably, Kelce had the first speaking line in the trailer for the film that was dropped before Christmas Day, TMZ reports. However, he is nowhere to be found in the latest clip.

Sandler previously spoke about Kelce's appearance in the movie, saying that he has "something nice for Travis" in the film, according to Variety.

"Travis has... he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis. He's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny," Sandler said.

Kelce has been making moves into the acting world outside of his time on the Kansas City Chiefs. He has landed roles in FX series 'Grotesquerie' and the upcoming Lionsgate movie 'Loose Cannons.'

Kelce has not commented his absence from the most recent trailer for 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

Check out the clip below: