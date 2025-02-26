Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has found solace in his girlfriend's music following his team's devastating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

Speaking on the Feb. 26 episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared that listening to Taylor Swift's music has been a crucial part of his healing process. It helped him cope with the 40-22 defeat that crushed what was potentially the Chiefs' historic "three-peat."

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. Right. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes," the tight end said. "I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything."

The loss was particularly tough for Kelce, who had zero catches in the first half and finished with just four receptions for 39 yards. Adding to the challenge, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach revealed that Kelce had been battling a "pretty big illness" leading up to the game. The illness was never revealed.

Despite the setback, Kelce remains optimistic about his future in the NFL. Veach shared that the tight end was "fired up" following the Super Bowl loss and is expected to return for his 13th season.

Outside of Swift's music, Travis and the singer also allegedly left the United States for a private, romantic getaway shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to reconnect "after a very busy year." While it is unknown where the A-listers spent their time away, they are said to have returned to the country, per Page Six.

The pair's relationship began after Kelce's failed attempt to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. Although they didn't meet at the concert, Swift later reached out to Kelce after he mentioned his interest on his podcast. The couple started dating quietly, and by the time Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023, they were already a couple. Since then, their relationship has blossomed in the public eye, with Swift attending numerous NFL games to support Kelce.