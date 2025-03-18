Gayle King is facing backlash for her interview with 'The White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs on CBS Mornings. Alongside co-hosts Vladimir Duthiers and Tony Dokoupil, King repeatedly questioned Isaacs about a nude scene, despite his apparent discomfort.

During the March 14 interview, King abruptly shifted from discussing Isaacs' Southern accent to his full-frontal scene, asking, "Was that you, or was that a prosthetic?" Duthiers added, "A lot of people are debating it."

Isaacs attempted to address the double standard in how male and female nudity are treated in media, but King interrupted, laughing, "You didn't answer the question."

"Well, I'll tell ya why. Because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars, and I don't see anybody discussing her vulva, which was on television all the time," Isaacs replied. He continued, "When women are naked—Margaret Qualley in The Substance—no one would dream of talking to her about her genitalia."

Despite his comments, Dokoupil persisted, asking, "Is the guy who does the prosthetics the same guy who does the ears and the noses?" Isaacs, visibly irritated, responded, "What is your obsession? Are you getting therapy?"

This comes weeks after Kevin Costner shut down King's prying questions about his Yellowstone exit, telling her, "It's not therapy, Gayle. We're not going to discuss this on the show."

Following both interviews, viewers supported Isaacs and Costner. "Gayle embarrassed herself," one wrote. Another added, "Good for Jason for calling out the double standard."

King and CBS Mornings have not responded to the controversy, but the debate over journalistic boundaries continues.