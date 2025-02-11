Alex Cooper, the 30-year-old host of the Call Her Daddypodcast, was left speechless during a live appearance on CBS Mornings when anchor Gayle King posed an unexpected question.

On Feb. 11, King shocked Cooper by bluntly asking about her favorite sexual position with her husband, Matt Kaplan, after one year of marriage.

Caught off guard, Cooper responded, "Oh my God Gayle, are we allowed to talk about that?"

Her astonishment prompted laughter from King's co-anchors Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, who quickly added that producers had nixed answering such questions.

King explained her reasoning for the question, stating, "I'm making a point [that this] is what Alex does on her show [with her guests]."

The 70-year-old highlighted Cooper's bold interviewing style, saying, "[Alex] got Katy Perry to talk about her love language, she got Hailey Bieber to talk about her favorite sex position, Simone Biles about her mental health... I'm amazed [by it]. What amazes me about you is that we're sitting there in those hooded sweatshirts, which makes everyone comfortable, you ask these raunchy questions sprinkled in with a lot of smart too."

Cooper delved into her process for tackling sensitive topics, explaining, "I do ask a lot of the crazier questions that we're not [always] allowed to talk about [on a show like CBS Mornings]." She added that her interview style builds on trust and rapport, stating, "I'm not asking [something like their favorite sexual position] as the first question in the interview. It's a question we want to know, but it's asked in the appropriate way at the right time."

Cooper also emphasized the importance of reading the room, saying, "I think that's what I take pride in; making my audience feel comfortable and my guests feel comfortable too." She reflected on her audience's feedback, noting that her open approach helps normalize conversations about everyday topics like sex, adding, "It has allowed them to feel less shame."

Back in December, Cooper revealed that Donald Trump's campaign reached out to her team to appear on her podcast. Ultimately, they decided to bring on then-Vice President Kamala Harris instead.

The revelation was shared while Cooper spoke at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City, stating that she "didn't want to technically get into politics" but moved forward with having Harris on her show because she saw it as an opportunity to have "a larger conversation."

This conversation comes after it was revealed that Harris' campaign also tried to get the Vice President on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, though their request was ultimately denied by the show, ENSTARZ previously reported.