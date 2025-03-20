Kim Kardashian has reportedly had enough of her ex-husband Kanye West's recent online behavior following his offensive attack on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children.

On Tuesday evening, Kanye went on a shocking rant on X (formerly Twitter), where he targeted the couple's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, questioning their mental capacity. The controversial post was deleted but quickly re-shared in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

This outburst has left Kim "appalled. " Sheinds Kanye's actions "shocking and offensive," especially when they involve children.

A source close to Kim revealed exclusively to Page Six that the SKIMS founder is deeply disturbed by Kanye's comments. "Kim has had enough and she's done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication," the source said.

Kim, 44, feels that children are "off limits" in any feud, no matter the ongoing issues between Kanye and the music power couple, PageSix said.

The insider added that Kim is now looking to limit communication with Kanye, preferring to use mediators rather than direct contact.

KAYNE WEST WENT TO FAR AGAIN!



He used North West's Trademark back in 2022 + used her likeness for a upcoming song with DIDDY! OMFG!



Thats not all, He LEAKED the exclusive texts between him and Kim Kardashian about the situation. Kim's legal team said to Kayne's team "Its not… pic.twitter.com/rv2v5hHusu — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) March 16, 2025

Kim and Kanye's Tension Escalates Over North West and Song Release

Kanye, 47, later clarified that he only deleted the post to avoid the risk of his Twitter account being canceled, not because he was trying to be "a good person."

The rant was just the latest in Kanye's series of controversial social media outbursts, which has raised serious concerns for Kim and her family.

Pedestrians said sources claim that Kim's loved ones are worried about the negative influence Kanye's actions are having on their lives, especially after Kanye's recent public dispute with Kim regarding their daughter, North West.

This tension between Kim and Kanye intensified over the weekend when Kanye shared a song titled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which reportedly included vocals from Diddy and Kanye's daughter.

Kim had attempted to block the song's release by issuing a cease and desist. The situation worsened when Kanye shared a now-deleted screenshot of a text conversation with Kim, in which he expressed anger over her trademarking their daughter's name.

Kim's decision to distance herself from Kanye comes after years of trying to maintain a reasonable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their four children. The two finalized their divorce in November 2022 after marrying in 2014.

Kim, who is focused on her children's well-being, is said to be "done" with Kanye's antics and is determined to shield her family from the ongoing chaos.