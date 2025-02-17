Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently made headlines after both attended comedian Chris Rock's star-studded 60th birthday bash in New York City.

While the event featured a variety of high-profile guests, including Kardashian's ex, Pete Davidson, the ex-couple arrived and were photographed separately, leading many to wonder whether the former flames were keeping things cordial or avoiding each other.

Kardashian looked stunning, as always, in a nude bodysuit paired with a fur coat. Her hair was licked into a bun. Despite the drizzle, she arrived cheerfully at the Crane Club, her umbrella keeping her dry.

Davidson, on the other hand, wore a taupe coat, black top, and boo.sHe was. He was also armed with an umbrella and flashed a peace sign to onlookers. Both appeared to be in good spirits despite their past romance.

According to Daily Mail, Kardashian and Davidson initially met in 2021 when Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" and shared a memorable kiss during a skit. This sparked a whirlwind romance that lasted for about nine months.

The pair had some high-profile moments together, including attending the 2022 Met Gala and posting fun pictures of themselves in matching pajamas.

However, they split up in August 2022, citing busy schedules and the challenges of long-distance dating. Although their breakup was amicable, Kim later referred to the relationship as a "casual fling."

ROCKY LEVISS helps KIM KARDASHIAN get past her ex PETE DAVIDSON



“Rocky, I don't want my ex to see me." -Kim

(Got it) incognito Rocky grabs Kim:



"Wasn’t Pete responsible for your SNL gig?"-Rocky

“He was partially involved..but it was mostly Kris."- Kim#SNL50 #SNL50thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/n59Sjsc6Ur — THE CHART (@TheLWordChart) February 17, 2025

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Cross Paths Again

Despite their split, Kardashian and Davidson's attendance at the same event suggests they have remained on friendly terms.

Davidson, who has been known to date other celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Emily Ratajkowski, has since moved on to other relationships, including a recent one with actress Madelyn Cline.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and is reportedly dating someone new, though she has kept details under wraps.

Davidson recently revealed during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that he tends to take on the "girl" role in relationships, adding a more "feminine" side to his personality.

This may come as a surprise to fans, given his public image as a laid-back comedian. He explained, "I'm the girl, I think, whenever I'm in a relationship," further noting that he enjoys assertiveness in women.

The reunion at Chris Rock's birthday bash wasn't the first time Kardashian and Davidson found themselves in the same space since their breakup.

On Feb. 16, they also met at Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary celebration, where Kardashian dazzled in a silver Balenciaga dress while Pete kept it sharp in a navy suit, US Magazine reported.

It's clear that both have moved forward in their personal lives but still share mutual respect, as evidenced by their public appearances together.