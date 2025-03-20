Michelle Obama recently spoke about her decision to avoid politics, emphasizing that her focus remains on her family.

During an interview on Kylie Kelce's 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, the former first lady made it clear that she has no plans to pursue a political career.

"I was so glad when we got out of the White House," Obama, 61, admitted, reflecting on the end of her husband, former President Barack Obama's second term in 2017.

Read more: Michelle Obama Shares Bedtime Struggles With Barack After Taking Jab at His Frustrating Behavior Amid Divorce Rumors

She explained that her daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, deserved a private life away from public scrutiny. "I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she said. "They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity."

When asked about the possibility of running for office, Obama responded, "When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no."

She elaborated, "Those wondering have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."

Obama, a former attorney, emphasized that her decision is final. "Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves — we've done enough."

She dismissed further speculation, stating, "The question [has been] asked and answered. It's never gonna happen."

Obama concluded, "They've already served their time. ... It would be unthinkable. Nope."

Her comments come amid speculation about her absence from recent public events alongside her husband, including former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

According to Page Six, she has stepped away from Washington, D.C., spending most of her time in Martha's Vineyard. A source told the outlet, "You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can."