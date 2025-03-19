Meghan Markle is facing backlash after posting videos of herself making homemade St. Patrick's Day waffles for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While the Duchess of Sussex shared a series of Instagram Stories showing herself stirring green batter and pouring it into a waffle maker, some social media users are questioning the authenticity of the breakfast she prepared.

Markle's critics pointed out that the waffles, once plated, did not have the typical waffle grid pattern that would come from the specific waffle iron she used in the video.

According to PageSix, the appliance she was seen using, a Cuisinart Waring Pro WMK200 Belgian Waffle Maker, has deep grooves that form the traditional waffle shape. Still, the waffles she served appeared flat and lacked the ridges.

The inconsistencies sparked speculation online. One user wrote, "She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one, missing the dividers that should have been there."

Others accused her of faking the entire process, suggesting she may have used pre-made, frozen waffles instead of making them from scratch.

I don’t really care if she used boxed waffles and lied about making them-that’s par for the course with #MeghanMarkle. Nothing she does comes across as genuine, it’s all try-hard. My issue is how NOW her kids are all over social media when it benefits her. They can’t give… pic.twitter.com/0MNeeswao4 — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) March 19, 2025

Fans Speculate Meghan Markle Served Store-Bought Waffles to Kids

Adding fuel to the fire, fans quickly pointed out that Markle seemed to have used two different waffle makers – one for her children's breakfast and another for her own.

Markle posted an image of her and Prince Harry's waffles, which appeared different from those served to Archie and Lilibet. Some online commenters speculated that Markle had prepared store-bought waffles for her kids while making a more elaborate breakfast for herself and her husband.

Despite the criticism, some users defended Markle, arguing that the issue was trivial.

According to NY Post, one fan commented, "You shouldn't get upset about waffles," while another added, "She obviously didn't, you're just picking and choosing a picture you wanna hate on."

This isn't the first time Markle has been scrutinized for her social media posts. Her actions, from her parenting choices to her public appearances, have previously sparked debate.

Some believe the waffles are just another example of people focusing on minor details to criticize the Duchess.

To add another layer to the story, reports suggest that the waffle iron in Markle's video might have been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry previously shared that the late queen gave the couple a waffle maker for Archie, which he enjoys using to make breakfast with Meghan.