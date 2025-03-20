Social media watchdogs have been on high alert for clues about whether mega-mogul, actress, and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are secretly feuding.

As per Glamour, the speculation intensified following the recent release of Markle's unscripted lifestyle and cooking show, "With Love, Meghan," on Netflix.

Harry and Markle's show includes a polished kitchen set, a spacious garden, and an emphasis on natural, healthy meals. Itich has already been compared with Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop.

The two women are powerful forces in the lifestyle space and live in the same wealtMontecito Pyramid, which many believe further.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow described Markle as "lovely" but noted that she does not know her personally.

When asked about the new show, she stated, "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

However, internet users have had mixed interpretations of Paltrow's comments, particularly regarding her use of the word "attempt," leading some to question whether her remarks contained subtle criticism of Markle.

Adding to the intrigue, shortly after Paltrow's interview was published, Goop shared a cooking video featuring celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

The video opens with Anderson saying, "Welcome to my actual kitchen," which many fans interpreted as a jab at Markle, who did not film her show in her own home.

Gwyneth Paltrow being super-nice about Meghan's show while also describing it as an "attempt" is 💯 pic.twitter.com/ac8epFEcyq — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) March 18, 2025

Some social media users have accused the actress of being "sh,ady," while others have defended Paltrow, saying her comments were supportive.

One commenter remarked, "Grown adult woman being shady to another woman while making a glorified coleslaw. Tasteless."

Despite the swirling rumors and speculation, it remains unclear whether there is any genuine animosity between Markle and Paltrow.