Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White, has changed her attitude toward the iconic 1937 animated film. She now describes the opportunity to play the title role as an "honor."

On Thursday's episode of "Good Morning America," Zegler, 23, expressed her excitement about the role: " It was the honor of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that. His one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan."

The "West Side Story" actress went on to praise the opportunity to bring the beloved character to life in a "unique" way, adding that it was "a beautiful opportunity" and she felt "very honored" to be part of the project, PageSix said.

Zegler emphasized that her portrayal of Snow White is not only for young audiences but also appeals to "the inner child in all of us."

Zegler mentioned that the remake includes a "modern spin" to make it more relevant for today's audience. She emphasized the importance of connecting classic stories with a contemporary generation, ensuring they resonate with young viewers.

According to her, the character's heart remains her greatest strength. This has always been a central theme in both the story and Disney's legacy.

Zegler Reflects Positively on "Snow White" After Past Criticism

Her remarks mark a shift from her previous criticism of the original film, which she called "weird" and "extremely dated." In 2022, Zegler shared her concerns about the animated Snow White, especially the portrayal of the love story between Snow White and the prince.

"There's a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird," she told Extra at the time. In the upcoming live-action version, she said, "We didn't do that this time," adding that the plot would focus less on romance and more on Snow White's personal growth.

According to NY Post, Zegler also admitted to being "scared" of the original cartoon and mentioned that she had only watched it once before deciding never to pick it up again.

However, her earlier comments sparked backlash, with many Disney fans criticizing her for speaking negatively about a beloved classic.

In addition to criticism over her thoughts on Snow White, Zegler also faced backlash for her outspoken political views, including her support for Palestine, which further fueled online debate.

As the "Snow White" remake nears its theatrical release on March 21, 2025, Zegler's shift in tone shows a more positive outlook on the project.