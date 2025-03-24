Jaime King is reportedly no longer part of Taylor Swift's inner circle, despite Swift being named the godmother of King's youngest son, Leo. The two were once considered close friends, but a source close to King told The US Sun on Friday that they have grown distant over time.

"Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don't talk, but there is still love," the insider explained. While they no longer have frequent communication, the source said Swift continues to acknowledge Leo on special days and would "be there in a heartbeat" if he ever needed her.

The source continued, "She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could've asked to be there for Leo." However, they also added that the dynamic between the two has changed drastically. "But their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact."

King and Swift initially bonded at a Golden Globes party in 2014. Their friendship quickly deepened, and within a year, King named Swift godmother to her then-unborn son. At the time, it seemed like a strong, enduring bond.

King's then-husband, Kyle Newman, directed the music video for Swift's song "Style" in 2015, adding another layer to their connection. However, in the years that followed, King's life took a turbulent turn.

In 2020, King filed for divorce from Newman after nearly 13 years of marriage. During the legal battle, she was granted a restraining order against him. Shortly after, Newman accused her of substance abuse, stating she had used drugs during her pregnancies, which he alleged led to Leo being born addicted.

Newman also claimed that an intervention was organized by mutual friends, leading King to briefly enter a rehab program in Utah. According to People, she left the facility prematurely. Since then, Newman has received sole physical custody of their sons, James and Leo.

King now has only supervised visitation with her children, limited to three sessions per week. The court granted both parents legal custody, but Newman has tie-breaking authority should disagreements arise.