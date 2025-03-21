Taylor Swift had just completed her historic "Eras" Tour and was due for a rest—one that she had earned after nearly two years on the road.

Speaking of off-season mode, the singer and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, just hopped on a private plane for some international travel.

Yet the 35-year-old singer has opted to fly under the radar, apparently staying out of the public eye, having gone "into hiding" with Kelce and a "tight" friend group, per Daily Mail.

This is believed to be a deliberate retreat because the "Lover" singer is trying to minimize further involvement in an ongoing legal squabble involving her friend Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni. The pop icon has appeared in the case's legal filings and reportedly feels "exploited" by Lively.

But, outside the Hollywood drama, Swift is reportedly dealing with an emotional blow as she fights for custody of her godson — and it's apparently breaking her heart.

For years, Swift had a special relationship with Jaime King's son, Leo Thames, of whom she became the godmother in 2015. They became friends at a Golden Globes party in 2014, and in the following years, the singer gushed about Leo and once dedicated her song "Never Grow Up" to him.

However, the situation has taken a difficult turn. A judge granted physical custody of King and her ex-husband Kyle Newman's two sons to the filmmaker, meaning the 45-year-old actress will have to visit her children with supervision until finishing the drug and alcohol rehabilitation required by the court.

In later court filings, Newman alleged King had substance abuse issues.

A source close to Swift told Daily Mail that she remains committed to her role as Leo's godmother, shutting down speculation that she has distanced herself from King and her son. "She will always honor and cherish her commitment to being a godmother to Jaime's son Leo, and any suggestions that she has ditched Jaime or Leo is false," the source said.

While Swift's intense touring schedule has naturally distanced her from King in recent years, another insider insisted, "She has so much love for Jaime and always will."

As Tensions Mount, Kelce Defends Swift

Outside of these lawsuits, Swift is reportedly working through a new set of personal transitions, including an apparent estrangement from old friends. In recent months, some fans have pointed out that her relationships with Lively and even Selena Gomez have grown less strong. Some remember her much-discussed falling out with Karlie Kloss following the model's marriage to the Kushner family.

Through the chaos, Kelce has been the calming presence.

According to a source, "Travis is Taylor's rock, and he will do anything and everything to keep her safe. She is the number one priority in his life right now."

However, the couple has also been spending less time with Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. "They aren't avoiding each other because of any tension," an insider clarified, adding that the Mahomes family recently welcomed a new baby and has been focused on family life.