Charli XCX's appearance in an upcoming comedy series has fans saying her acting abilities are not among the "good ones."

The singer stars in the trailer for the upcoming comedy series called 'Overcompensating.' It was created by the singer's friend Benito Skinner and details the semiautobiographical story of a former football player who is in the closet as he struggles to conceal his sexual identity during college.

Charli is slated to have a guest role in the show and in the trailer for the show, she will be playing a spoiled version of herself, even dissing one of her own songs.

"You think I want to play f**king 'Boom Clap' in a f**king college!? Are you joking!?" she sys in the trailer.

However, fans are not buying her acting skills and have taken to social media to let their disdain for them be known.

"Stick to singing," said one X user.

"Oh she cant act for s**t," another chimed in.

"She needs to learn to pause a little in between words cause this doesn't hit at all," someone else suggested.

"I don't want to believe this is the acting that's getting her casted in all these projects," another shared.

"What rubbish," said a different user.

The trailer arrives shortly after it was reported that Charli was being eyed to star in Greta Gurwig's upcoming adaptation of 'Narnia' for Netflix. While it was not revealed what her role in the movie would be, it was revealed that she is being eyed for a "key role."

It is worth noting that the report shared that nothing has been set in stone when it comes to her official involvement in the movie.

Charli has previously appeared in the animated movies 'The Angry Birds Movie' as well as a role in the 'Ugly Dolls' movie.

The singer is set to appear in the erotic thriller called 'I Want Your Sex' and has been added to the ensemble cast of 'Sacrifice,' among other film projects.